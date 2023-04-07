CHANGE LANGUAGE
Israeli Army Strikes Gaza Strip after Rocket Salvo from Lebanese Soil


Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 04:07 IST

Gaza City

Smoke rises amid buildings during Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, April 6, 2023. (Image: Reuters)

Smoke rises amid buildings during Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, April 6, 2023. (Image: Reuters)

The Israeli army "is currently striking in the Gaza Strip," read an army statement shortly after AFP heard at least three explosions in the area

Israel launched air strikes on the Gaza Strip late Thursday after vowing to retaliate over a barrage of cross-border rockets fired from Lebanon, which it blamed on Palestinian groups.

The Israeli army “is currently striking in the Gaza Strip," read an army statement shortly after AFP heard at least three explosions in the area at 11:15 pm (2115 GMT).

A Palestinian security source said the strikes had hit several Hamas training sites.

Further strikes rang out half an hour later, and aircraft could be heard flying overhead.

RELATED NEWS

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Israel’s enemies would “pay the price" after 34 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory earlier in the day.

Israeli emergency services reported one man lightly wounded by shrapnel and a woman injured while running to a shelter during the attack.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
