Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Mobilises Police, Army Reserves after Tel Aviv Attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mobilised police and army reserves late Friday after one man was killed and five people were wounded in a car-ramming attack in central Tel Aviv.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said in a statement a man aged about 30 had been declared dead and five others were taken to hospital with moderate injuries after the attack.

“All the victims were tourists," it added, without providing details on their nationalities.

Three of them, including a 17-year-old, were moderately injured, while two had light injuries, the rescue service added.

A police spokesman meanwhile told AFP “the terrorist was neutralised, it was a terror attack against civilians, a car ramming attack".

Netanyahu ordered the mobilisation of police and army reserves following the attack, his office said in a statement.

Earlier Friday, two British-Israeli sisters aged 16 and 20 were killed and their mother seriously wounded in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for either attack.

The attacks came hours after Israel bombarded Lebanon following rocket fire from there that the army blamed on Palestinian militants.

The violence comes amid an upsurge in tensions during Jewish, Muslim and Christian religious holidays.

It follows the storming early Wednesday by Israeli riot police of the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, Islam’s third holiest site.

