CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Jack MaIsraelImran Khan G20 Arunachal PradeshSouth Korea
Home » World » Israel's Netanyahu Announces 'Pause' to Judicial Reforms
1-MIN READ

Israel's Netanyahu Announces 'Pause' to Judicial Reforms

Published By: Saurabh Verma

AFP

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 23:39 IST

Tel Aviv

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo: Reuters)

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo: Reuters)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog earlier Monday had called for an immediate halt to the legislative process, a day after Netanyahu fired his defence minister Yoav Gallant for making a similar demand

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday announced a pause to divisive judicial reforms moving through parliament, after months of street rallies that drew tens of thousands.

“Out of a sense of national responsibility, out of a will to prevent a rupture among our people,  I have decided to pause the second and third readings of the bill," he told the nation.

He added he would delay consideration of the bill to the next session of parliament which begins in the second half of April.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog earlier Monday had called for an immediate halt to the legislative process, a day after Netanyahu fired his defence minister Yoav Gallant for making a similar demand.

That sparked a general strike call on Monday from Israel’s top trade union chief, Arnon Bar-David, but he called off the action after Netanyahu’s address.

“Following the prime minister’s announcement I declare the end of the strike," Bar-David, chairman of the Histadrut trade union confederation, said in a statement.

Flights were disrupted, hospitals stopped non-emergency service, and even diplomats had walked off the job on Monday.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
first published:March 27, 2023, 23:15 IST
last updated:March 27, 2023, 23:39 IST