Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu Rushed to Hospital, His Office Says He is in 'Good Condition'
Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu Rushed to Hospital, His Office Says He is in 'Good Condition'

Published By: Pritha Mallick

Associated Press

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 20:18 IST

Jerusalem, Israel

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo: Reuters)

Walla, a leading Israeli news site, quoted an unnamed official close to Netanyahu as saying he had fainted but was fully conscious at the hospital

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed to a hospital on Saturday, but was in “good condition” as he undergoes a medical evaluation, his office said.

The Israeli leader’s office said he was being treated at Israel’s Sheba Hospital, near the coastal city of Tel Aviv, but gave no further details.

Walla, a leading Israeli news site, quoted an unnamed official close to Netanyahu as saying he had fainted but was fully conscious at the hospital. The report could not immediately be confirmed.

Netanyahu, 73, is Israel’s longest serving leader. He has served multiple terms stretching over 15 years in office. His current far-right government, a collection of religious and ultranationalist parties, took office last December.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)
