Pakis­tan has once again urged India to resume bilateral talks after New Delhi rebuffed its recent attempts to restart dialogue on Kashmir and other issues.

“There should be some resonance of reciprocity from New Delhi as well,” said Pakistan’s US ambassador, and a former president of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper during a meeting in Washington. “It takes two to tango. It can’t be a monologue. It needs to be a dialogue.”

This statement comes days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his willingness to hold talks with India during an address in the capital Islamabad. On Tuesday, he offered to hold talks with India to address all outstanding issues, saying that “war is not an option" for both countries.

When asked about Shehbaz’s statement, Externa Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, during the weekly media briefing said. “We have seen reports regarding comments by the Pakistan Prime Minister on this issue."

Bagchi said India’s clear and consistent position on this is well known. “We desire normal neighbourly relations with all our neighbours including Pakistan. For this, an environment free of terror and hostility is imperative," he added.

New Delhi, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has maintained its wish for normal neighbourly ties with Islamabad. However, it has insisted that a terror and hostility-free environment is a prerequisite for talks.

During PM Modi’s official state visit, in June, US President Joe Biden had also warned Pakistan to clamp down on cross-border terrorists that target New Delhi. In a joint statement, the two leaders called for action against extremist groups based in Pakistan such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

“They strongly condemned cross-border terrorism, the use of terrorist proxies and called on Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching terrorist attacks," the MEA said in a statement.