1-MIN READ

Italian PM Meloni: Reviewing Options on China's BRI Deal

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 02:50 IST

Rome, Italy

The pact comes up for renewal at the end of the year and Meloni said parliament would be involved in discussions about its future.

The pact comes up for renewal at the end of the year and Meloni said parliament would be involved in discussions about its future. (Image: Reuters File)

Italy joined the ambitious BRI programme in 2019, despite protests from the United States

The Italian government has not yet taken a decision on whether to leave the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) deal with China and is reviewing its options, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday.

Italy joined the ambitious BRI programme in 2019, despite protests from the United States.

The pact comes up for renewal at the end of the year and Meloni said parliament would be involved in discussions about its future.

    “We have not yet taken a decision. The debate is open,” Meloni told reporters during a trip to Prague, repeating that she herself had opposed the original choice to sign up to the BRI.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    first published:May 11, 2023, 02:50 IST
    last updated:May 11, 2023, 02:50 IST