'It's an Honour': Australian PM, US Commerce Secy Celebrate Holi in India; Biden Extends Wishes

The colours of Holi spread beyond borders this year as global leaders also shared wishes and joined in the celebrations on Wednesday. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is on a four-day visit to India, celebrated the festival of colours in Gandhinagar.

The Australian PM was on the first day of his India visit and celebrated at the Raj Bhavan in Gujarat’s capital, Gandhinagar. Albanese was welcomed by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at Raj Bhavan by applying colour on his face as a mark of Holi celebrations, as per a state government release.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese celebrates Holi with flowers at Raj Bhavan pic.twitter.com/7tRho0A0Uk— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

The ‘Holi Celebrations’ event was organised by the Governor in the honour of the visiting dignitary and his delegation. Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary along with several state ministers were present on the occasion, said the release.

The Australian leader posted photos from the event on Twitter and wrote, “Honoured to celebrate Holi in Ahmedabad, India. Holi’s message of renewal through the triumph of good over evil is an enduring reminder for all of us."

“Happy Holi to everyone who celebrated at home in Australia," he said in another post.

Happy Holi to everyone who celebrated at home in Australia. pic.twitter.com/5OcedkNfil— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 8, 2023

US President Joe Biden also shared Holi wishes on Twitter. “I wish the happiest Holi to those celebrating love, laughter, goodness, and the arrival of spring during today’s Festival of Colors," he wrote.

I wish the happiest Holi to those celebrating love, laughter, goodness, and the arrival of spring during today’s Festival of Colors. pic.twitter.com/cmD6Y7eZpX— President Biden (@POTUS) March 8, 2023

Meanwhile, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo celebrated Holi in the country along with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s official residence in New Delhi.

“Colours of Friendship. Wonderful to have US Secretary of Commerce @SecRaimondo & her colleagues join us for Holi celebrations at Defence Minister @RajnathSingh ji’s residence,” Goyal said in a tweet.

“It’s an honour for me to be here on such a holiday. I felt so welcomed by the Minister, it’s fantastic. Happy Holi!" Raimondo said, as quoted by ANI.

#WATCH | “It’s an honour for me to be here on such a holiday. I felt so welcomed by the Minister, it’s fantastic. Happy Holi!" says US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo as she participates in #Holi celebrations at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi pic.twitter.com/lf2cy9ZCD0— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

Raimondo is here for the India-US Commercial Dialogue and India-US CEO Forum meet to be held on March 10.

