It's Confirmed: July 2023 Was the Warmest on Record, Likely for At Least 120,000 Years

The global average temperature for July 2023 has been confirmed as the highest on record for any month, according to the UN weather agency and its partners. It was the highest on record and likely for at least 120,000 years. The month was 0.72 degrees Celsius warmer than the 1991-2020 average for July, and 0.33 degrees Celsius warmer than the previous warmest month, July 2019.

In a briefing held in Geneva, Samantha Burgess, Deputy Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) highlighted that July had experienced heatwaves in various regions worldwide. Utilising data analysis through proxy records, including cave deposits, calcifying organisms, coral, and shells, the Copernicus scientist stated that the current warmth hasn’t been observed for over 120,000 years.

According to UN News, global sea surface temperature records were shattered, following “unusually high" temperatures in April, resulting in a July ocean surface warming of approximately 0.51 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 average.

During the press briefing, Burgess said: “We just witnessed global air temperatures and global ocean surface temperatures set new all-time records in July. These records have dire consequences for both people and the planet exposed to ever more frequent and intense extreme events.”

“2023 is currently the third warmest year to date at 0.43ºC above the recent average, with the average global temperature in July at 1.5°C above preindustrial levels. Even if this is only temporary, it shows the urgency for ambitious efforts to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions, which are the main driver behind these records,” she added.

Chris Hewitt, Director of Climate Services at the World Meteorological Organization, during a UN media briefing on August 8, emphasised that news of the warmest month on record perhaps shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“WMO’s latest annual State of the Climate Report stated that 2015 to 2022 were the eight warmest years on record, and this is on the back of a clear warming decade-on-decade. As we continue to see continued increases in concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, this long-term warming will continue and temperature records will continue to be broken,” he continued.

Chris Hewitt referred to the Climate Services’ May prediction, indicating a “98 percent likelihood" that at least one of the upcoming five years will rank among the warmest on record. He also stressed that there is a 66 percent probability of surpassing the 1.5-degree Celsius threshold above pre-industrial levels within this timeframe, although this increase is expected to be of a “temporary" nature.