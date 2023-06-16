CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Jack Teixeira: US Guardsman Indicted on Charges of Disclosing Classified Documents

Published By: Rohit

Associated Press

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 03:24 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts, being taken into custody by armed tactical agents on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Dighton, Mass. (WCVB-TV via AP)

Jack Teixeira faces six counts in the indictment of willful retention and transmission of national defense information

The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents has been indicted on federal felony charges, the Justice Department said Thursday.

He was arrested in April on charges of sharing highly classified military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine and other top national security issues in a chat room on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers.

The stunning breach exposed to the world unvarnished secret assessments of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the capabilities and geopolitical interests of other nations and other national security issues.

A judge last month ordered him to remain jailed as he awaits trial, saying that releasing Teixeira would pose a risk that he would attempt to flee the country or obstruct justice.

His family has expressed support for him, and his lawyers had pressed the judge to release him to his father, saying he has no criminal history.

first published:June 16, 2023, 03:18 IST
last updated:June 16, 2023, 03:24 IST