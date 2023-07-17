Jaishankar Explores Fresh Avenues of Cooperation at BIMSTEC Retreat in Bangkok

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in an open and forward-looking discussion among the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers in Bangkok on Monday. The meeting explored new facets and activities to enter fresh areas of cooperation between the leaders of the grouping. BIMSTEC is an economic and technical initiative that brings together the countries of the Bay of Bengal for multifaceted cooperation.

The BIMSTEC leaders attending the retreat discussed ways to further deepen the BIMSTEC agenda and strengthen the organisation. After concluding a productive retreat in Bangkok, Jaishankar said that concerns about food, health and energy security were shared by the BIMSTEC leaders.

“Just concluded a productive BIMSTEC Retreat in Bangkok. An open and forward looking discussion among colleagues. Focused on strengthening resilience and coordination among BIMSTEC members, reflecting the challenges that we all confront today. Explored new facets and activities to enter new areas of cooperation. Food, health and energy security are common concerns," Jaishankar tweeted after the retreat.

Just concluded a productive BIMSTEC Retreat in Bangkok. An open and forward looking discussion among colleagues.Focused on strengthening resilience and coordination among BIMSTEC members, reflecting the challenges that we all confront today. Explored new facets and activities… pic.twitter.com/ZWKdZTAT0z — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 17, 2023

“Technology solutions can be subject for both collaboration and exchange of best practices. Our common objective is to enhance growth and promote prosperity. Agreed to meet more frequently to take these ideas further," Jaishankar tweeted after the retreat," he added.

This retreat is part of Jaishankar’s two-nation visit to Indonesia and Thailand. A day earlier, the external affairs minister participated in the 12th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Mechanism. MGC, one of the oldest mechanisms of the lower Mekong region, is guided by India’s Act East Policy.

Co-chaired the 12th Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) meeting in Bangkok today along with FM of Lao PDR Saleumxay Kommasith.➡️ Prioritizing the implementation of the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway. ➡️ Expedite the conclusion of the Motor Vehicles Agreement between… pic.twitter.com/07egAiGz9O — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 16, 2023

Co-chairing the 12th MGC meeting in Bangkok along with Foreign Minister of Lao PDR Saleumxay Kommasith, Jaishankar prioritised the implementation of the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway. He also focused on establishing an MGC Business Council to take forward economic cooperation.

In Jakarta last week, the external affairs minister attended Foreign Ministers’ Meetings under the ASEAN framework in the format - ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum, on July 13-14. He also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries.