Jaishankar Interacts with Indian Community in Panama, Visits Hindu Temple in the City

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with the enthusiastic Indian community here and was delighted to see their love and devotion for the nation.

Jaishankar arrived in Panama on Monday from Guyana. He called on President Nito Cortizo and conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to him.

He also visited a Hindu Temple in Panama.

“Began the morning in Panama City by seeking divine blessings at the Hindu temple and meeting an enthusiastic Indian community. Immensely delighted to see their love and devotion for the nation,” he tweeted.

During his interaction with the Indian community, the external affairs minister said that he was “surprised” when he was informed that it is for the first time in 60 years that an Indian External Affairs Minister was visiting Panama.

The diplomatic relations between India and Panama were established in 1962.

He further added that “I was surprised about whether there were lesser efforts on your side or your invitation was not enthusiastic enough…,” he said.

He also mentioned that, in the last few years, Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu and Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs, has visited Panama.

And expressed “full confidence that more representatives from India will visit the country in future.” Former Vice President Naidu visited Panama City in May 2018 and Lekhi visited the country in May 2022.

Jaishankar also spoke about his meeting with Panama’s President Laurentino Cortizo and Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo.

While interacting with the community, Jaishankar said that Panama’s President said that the changes happening in India, including developments related to digital, healthcare, inclusion, and infrastructure have global relevance.

He said that he felt happy after listening to Panama’s President’s views regarding India and the people of India residing in Panama.

A total of 4,000 NRIs, 11,000 PIOs and 15,000 Overseas Indians live in Panama, a country located on the isthmus connecting the two continents of North America and South America.

The majority of the Indians living here are Gujaratis, Sindhis and Sikhs.

He also spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it affected the world.

In his remarks, he also spoke about Indians stranded in Sudan and efforts the government is doing to safely evacuate them.

“I am here in Panama right now. I was in Guyana for the past few days. However, my mind is in Sudan. We are conducting ’Operation Kaveri’ there in which we want to evacuate and save Indians who are stranded in Sudan.” “We are working to bring them back or shift them to some other country and safely evacuate them.” India on Tuesday evacuated the first batch of 278 Indians from Sudan on board naval ship INS Sumedha and rushed in essential relief supplies for its remaining stranded citizens as a ceasefire appeared to be holding in the strife-torn African country.

He said that “New India” is not a slogan or a political talk. However, “New India” is proving itself in ’Operation Kaveri’. Last year, during ’Operation Ganga’, before that during ’Vande Bharat Mission’, “New India” proved itself.

Jaishankar on Monday announced the launch of the mission ’Operation Kaveri’ to bring back the stranded Indians from Sudan that has been witnessing fierce fighting following a power struggle between the regular army and the RSF.

‘Operation Ganga’ was the initiative launched by the government of India to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine and ’Vandhe Bharat Mission’ was the massive repatriation operation planned by the Indian government to bring back stranded Indians in different parts of the world in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

After his visit to Panama, Jaishankar will visit Colombia, where he would be meeting several top leaders of the country and reviewing bilateral ties with his Colombian counterpart Alvaro Leyva Duran.

On Monday, Jaishankar joined President of Guyana Irfaan Ali at the commissioning of an India-made ferry which would enhance connectivity and provide mobility and economic opportunities in the country’s distant hinterlands.

Jaishankar is on a nine-day trip to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic, his first visit as the external affairs minister to these Latin American countries and the Caribbean.

