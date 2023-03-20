Japan PM Fumio Kishida Begins Two-Day India Visit

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in India on a two-day visit on Monday and was received and greeted by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the airport in Delhi.

Kishida will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and later deliver a speech outlining his nation’s Indo-Pacific strategy and its new defence posture. The leaders are also expected to take a walk together at the Buddha Jayanti park in Delhi to visit the Bal Bodhi tree.

Japan and India have conducted regular yearly summits since 2006 and the partnership between New Delhi and Tokyo was elevated to Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014.

Kishida will address a joint media briefing with PM Modi after both leaders hold bilateral discussions and also discuss regional issues of mutual interest. The Japan Prime Minister will also present ideas about the future of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific, news agency ANI reported.

“In addition, during my stay in India, I will announce a new plan on Free and Open Indo-Pacific. We will present concrete ideas about the future of FOIP at this historical turning point,” the Japan PM said in a tweet,

The external affairs ministry said Japan is an important partner of India and India looks forward to the exchange of views. Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi did not reveal details regarding the talking points of the discussion which is going to take place between both prime ministers.

“Japan is our very important partner. We have annual summits with them and this is part of that. They are also partners in plurilateral and multilateral constructs so we look forward to a rich discussion. We look forward to the exchange of views,” Bagchi said.

The visit comes at a crucial time as a war is being fought in Ukraine and Chinese assertiveness continues to be a matter of concern for both nations.

The meeting is important also because New Delhi and Tokyo are holding the Presidencies of the G20 and G7, respectively. India and Japan have partnered in various sectors including defence and security, trade and investment, science and technology, education, healthcare, and critical and emerging technologies.

(with inputs from ANI)

