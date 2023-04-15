Japan PM Kishida Evacuated After Explosion During Speech in Wakayama, Suspect Apprehended

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated after an explosion occurred during his speech in the city of Wakayama on Saturday.

BREAKING: Japanese Prime Minister Kishida evacuated after loud bang; suspect in custody pic.twitter.com/iQDZeCOePh— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 15, 2023

According to Japanese media, a person was apprehended in connection with the incident, and the Prime Minister was reported to be safe.

A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by news outlet BNONews where first media persons and other people gathered in Wakayama are seen fleeing following a loud blast.

The 19-second footage shows media persons and other people scampering away from the spot where Kishida may have standing and as the camera pans, a small cloud of smoke can be seen.

According to a report by Japan Times, an apparent smoke or pipe bomb was thrown at Kishida while he was speaking to a candidate of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The Japan Times also confirmed that Kishida left the scene unhurt.

The incident will likely reignite memories of assassination of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was killed by an attacker in similar circumstances in July last year.

Abe was attending a political campaign event when 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, shot Abe with a homemade gun, because he held a grudge against a religious group, with which Abe had connections.

(this is a developing story, more details are being added)

Read all the Latest News here