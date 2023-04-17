CHANGE LANGUAGE
Japan Survey Says Support for PM Kishida Jumps After Smoke Bomb Attack

The attempt on Japan PM Kishida’s life reignited memories of Shinzo Abe, his predecessor’s death. Abe was assassinated in a lone-wolf attack on July 2022 (Image: Reuters)

On Saturday, Kishida was evacuated unhurt after a suspect threw what appeared to be a smoke bomb at an outdoor speech in western Japan

Support for the government of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida jumped in a survey taken at the weekend, but voters remained dubious about its proposals, including new childcare plans aimed at reversing the declining birthrate.

On Saturday, Kishida was evacuated unhurt after a suspect threw what appeared to be a smoke bomb at an outdoor speech in western Japan, an incident echoing the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at an election campaign even in July.

A survey conducted by ANN television on Saturday and Sunday found 45.3% of respondents supported Kishida’s government, up 10.2 points from the previous month.

But roughly 80% did not think the government’s childcare plans would do much to solve the low birthrate problem and some 60% disagreed with funding those plans by increasing the burden on taxpayers.

A leading ruling party lawmaker told Reuters on April 13 that Japan should spend around 5 trillion yen on the new plan, noting that extra debt issuance won’t be ruled out.

Though Kishida struggled with sliding support late in 2022, more recent polls have showed a slight uptick in his ratings. A survey by the Mainichi daily also conducted at the weekend found support for Kishida at 36%, up from 33% in March.

