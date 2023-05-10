CHANGE LANGUAGE
Japan to Hold Talks with South Korea and U.S. on May 21 - Sankei
1-MIN READ

Japan to Hold Talks with South Korea and U.S. on May 21 - Sankei

Published By: Kavya Mishra

Reuters

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 19:09 IST

Tokyo

The talks will be held on the last day of the Group of Seven summit. (Reuters)

The talks will be held on the last day of the Group of Seven summit. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol are expected to visit the memorial monument for Korean atomic bomb victims at Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park

Japan plans to hold talks with South Korea and the United States in Hiroshima on May 21, Sankei newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing multiple government sources.

    The talks, on the last day of the Group of Seven summit, will aim to strengthen security cooperation and bolster relations between Japan and South Korea, Sankei said.

    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol are expected to visit the memorial monument for Korean atomic bomb victims at Hiroshima’s Peace Memorial Park, the newspaper said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    first published:May 10, 2023, 19:09 IST
    last updated:May 10, 2023, 19:09 IST