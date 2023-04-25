CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Joe BidenSudan 'Ceasefire'Operation KaveriMoon LandingIndonesia Earthquake
Home » World » Japanese Space Firm Loses Communication With Lunar Lander, Says Company
1-MIN READ

Japanese Space Firm Loses Communication With Lunar Lander, Says Company

Published By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 23:33 IST

Tokyo

This undated handout photo released by Japanese firm ispace on April 25 shows the Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander stored in the fairing of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket at an unknown location. (Image: AFP)

This undated handout photo released by Japanese firm ispace on April 25 shows the Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander stored in the fairing of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket at an unknown location. (Image: AFP)

"We have not confirmed communication with the lander," a company official said about 25 minutes after the planned landing

Japanese startup ispace lost contact Wednesday with its Hakuto-R lunar lander, the company said, suggesting its bid to be the first private firm to place a spacecraft on the Moon had failed.

“We have not confirmed communication with the lander," a company official said about 25 minutes after the planned landing.

“We have to assume that we could not complete the landing on the lunar surface," the official said.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. japan
first published:April 25, 2023, 23:33 IST
last updated:April 25, 2023, 23:33 IST