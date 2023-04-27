Joe Biden Caught with Cheat Sheets Showing He Knew About Reporter's Question in Advance

US President Joe Biden, who is prone to make gaffes, was spotted with cheat sheets yet again during a press conference at the White House.

Biden was seen revealing a pre-written question from a reporter during a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol while the two discussed growing nuclear threats from North Korea.

Biden, who spoke alongside South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in the White House Rose Garden, was photographed with a small cheat sheet in the president’s hand signalling he had advanced knowledge of a question from Los Angeles Times journalist Courtney Subramanian.

The small piece of paper also had a picture of the reporter and the pronunciation breakdown of her last name.

The sheet also had “Question #1” handwritten at the top of the sheet, suggesting that Biden should call on her first at the conclusion of his remarks.

“How are YOU squaring YOUR domestic priorities — like reshoring semiconductors manufacturing — with alliance-based foreign policy?" the question in Biden’s hand read.

Interestingly, the reported was called upon first and her last name was omitted by the president. She asked, “Your top economic priority has been to build up U.S. domestic manufacturing in competition with China, but your rules against expanding chip manufacturing in China is hurting South Korean companies that rely heavily on Beijing. Are you damaging a key ally in the competition with China to help your domestic politics ahead of the election?"

Another paper in Biden’s hand showed the names of Biden administration officials to relay the order remarks would be delivered at the press conference. The cheat sheets were dated April 26, 2023.

Biden has been ridiculed in the past for relying on detailed cheat sheets. Despite doctors claiming that Biden is physically fit to run for re-election, critics have said that the White House has lost faith in the 80-year-old commander-in-chief amid concerns about his mental acuity.

Last year during the G20 Bali summit, Biden was spotted using a detailed cheat sheet containing instructions for Joe Biden on where to sit, when to deliver remarks and when to pose for photos.

👀 BIDEN'S INSTRUCTIONS: "YOU will deliver opening remarks (5 minutes)" pic.twitter.com/4NvvvNchHG— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2022

Photos of the instructions were widely shared on social media, in which Joe Biden is seen sitting down with a list of instructions, that read “YOU will sit at the centre" and “YOU will deliver opening remarks".

Earlier in June, Joe Biden, flashed a plan on how to conduct himself. The paper reportedly directed him to “enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants."

In July 2021, Joe Biden accepted an embarrassing note from an aide, which was also snapped by a photographer, that read, “Sir, there is something on your chin.”

