Home » World » Joe Biden Equates China's Xi Jinping with 'Dictators' at Donor Reception
1-MIN READ

Joe Biden Equates China's Xi Jinping with 'Dictators' at Donor Reception

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 07:19 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. (Reuters)

Referring to Chinese balloon, Joe Biden said Xi 'didn't know it was there and added that it was the great embarrassment for dictators, when they didn't know what happened

US President Joe Biden equated his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping with “dictators" on Tuesday as he addressed a Democratic Party donors reception in California in the presence of journalists.

Referring to a recent crisis in which the United States shot down a Chinese balloon it claimed was spying on its territory, Biden said Xi “didn’t know it was there," adding: “That was the great embarrassment for dictators, when they didn’t know what happened."

