Joe Biden's Son Hunter Pleads Guilty to Federal Tax, Weapons Offences
1-MIN READ

Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Pleads Guilty to Federal Tax, Weapons Offences

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 19:56 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Hunter has been charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally possessing a weapon. (Photo: AP file)

The deal ends a long-running Justice Department investigation into Biden’s second son, who has acknowledged struggling with addiction following the 2015 death of his brother Beau Biden

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has agreed to plead guilty to two offences including failing to pay federal income tax and illegally having a weapon.

Hunter has been charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally possessing a weapon and has reached an agreement with the Justice Department, according to a letter filed in U.S. District Court in Delaware.

As part of the agreement, made public Tuesday, Hunter Biden will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses and is expected to reach an agreement with prosecutors on the felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user. It is somewhat unusual to resolve a federal criminal case at the same time the charges are filed in court, though it is not totally unheard of.

The deal ends a long-running Justice Department investigation into Biden’s second son, who has acknowledged struggling with addiction following the 2015 death of his brother Beau Biden. It also averts a trial that would have generated days or weeks or distracting headlines for a White House that has strenuously sought to keep its distance from the Justice Department.

(With AP inputs)

June 20, 2023
June 20, 2023