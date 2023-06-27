John B. Goodenough, Nobel Prize-Winning Creator of Lithium-Ion Battery, Dies at 100

John B. Goodenough, the Nobel Prize-winning scientist who played a key role in the development of the lithium-ion battery, passed away at the age of 100.

His contributions to the field of battery technology have enabled the widespread use of portable electronic devices and paved the way for a more sustainable future.

Goodenough, a professor of engineering at the University of Texas at Austin, died at an assisted living facility in Austin, Texas. His death was announced by the university, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

John Goodenough, the Nobel Prize-winning creator of the lithium-ion battery, has died at 100. His contribution is regarded as a linchpin of chemistry, physics and engineering on a molecular scale.

In 1980, he made a groundbreaking discovery at the University of Oxford, creating a battery that revolutionized the world of technology.

In the present times, lithium-ion batteries power smartphones, laptops, tablets, medical devices, and electric vehicles, including those made by Tesla.

These batteries not only contribute to cleaner and quieter transportation but also have the potential to mitigate the effects of climate change caused by gasoline-powered cars and trucks.

Goodenough’s breakthrough was a result of incremental insights and collaboration among scientists, lab technicians, and commercial interests over several decades, according to the NYT report.

However, his contribution is regarded as the linchpin of the battery’s development, involving significant advancements in the fields of chemistry, physics, and engineering.

In 2019, at the age of 97, Goodenough became the oldest Nobel Prize laureate in history when he shared the prestigious award with two other scientists, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino.

The USD 900,000 prize recognized their major contributions to the development of the lithium-ion battery.

Despite his groundbreaking work, Goodenough did not receive any royalties for his battery inventions.

He selflessly dedicated most of his career to teaching and research, donating the stipends that came with his awards to further scientific research and support scholarships.