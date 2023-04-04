Judge Juan Merchan Will Not Allow News Cameras to Broadcast Trump’s Trial

New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan rejected requests by several media outlets’ plea to broadcast former president Donald Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday in a Manhattan state court, news outlet CNN said, adding that its own plea was rejected.

News outlets will not be allowed to broadcast the historic proceedings but five photographers will be allowed to take pictures of Trump and the courtroom before the hearings.

It should be noted that news cameras are not usually allowed to broadcast from inside the courtroom in the United States. The arraignment of the former president is a public proceeding.

“That this indictment involves a matter of monumental significance cannot possibly be disputed. Never in the history of the United States has a sitting or past President been indicted on criminal charges. Mr. Trump’s arraignment has generated unparalleled public interest and media attention,” Judge Merchan wrote, according to the CNN.

“The populace rightly hungers for the most accurate and current information available. To suggest otherwise would be disingenuous,” Merchan further added.

He did, however, note that the proceedings have a historical significance and he understands that request is understandable but their access to the courtroom proceedings must be “ weighed against competing interests”, according to the CNN. Media outlets argued that the proceedings are important and it merits “broadest possible public access”.

Trump’s lawyers on Monday urged the judge to reject the media’s request for cameras in the courtroom.

The former president is now in Manhattan ahead of the trial after a grand jury indicted him last week. During the arraignment, the criminal charges against Trump will be unsealed. The charges have not yet been seen by his lawyers or the public.

The indictment comes after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg ordered a probe into hush-money payments, made during the 2016 presidential campaign, to women who claimed they had extramarital affairs with Trump, including with adult film star, Stormy Daniels, which he denies.

He denies all wrongdoing and his legal team said they’ll fight to get the charges dropped.

