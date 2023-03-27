CHANGE LANGUAGE
Judicial Complex Clashes: Islamabad HC Grants Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Protective Bail in Seven Cases

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 16:03 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan granted protective bail in seven cases pertaining to clashes outside Islamabad FJC on March 18 (Image: Reuters)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has been granted protective bail by the Islamabad High Court in seven cases filed against him following clashes outside the Federal Judicial Complex on March 18

The Islamabad High Court on Monday granted former Pakistan prime minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan protective bail in seven cases filed against him following clashes outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) on March 18.

Imran Khan filed petitions for protective bail at Golra, Bara Kahu, Ramna, Khanna, and CTD police stations in cases pertaining to the violence that took place outside the FJC, where Imran was appearing in the Toshakhana case.

A two-member bench of the IHC, comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, heard Imran’s petitions seeking protective bail in these seven cases.

“Furthermore, being head of the single largest political party, there is an apprehension that his political adversaries and opponents would be able to further their nefarious designs and political ambitions if pre-arrest bail is not granted to the petitioner,” Imran’s legal team said in its plea filed at the Islamabad High Court, according to a report by the Dawn.

Meanwhile, the PTI is demanding that the authorities release 13 party workers who have been arrested. They shared videos of their cadres being taken away by men in civilian clothing.

News18 could not independently verify the authenticity of these videos.

“It’s shameful how PTI workers are being arrested in Islamabad today. Why are people not even in uniform putting our people in prison vans,” the party said in a tweet along with the videos.

PTI leader Shireen Mazari said that Imran’s photographer Imran G and three other civilians were also arrested by the police.

Imran Khan was supposed to be indicted in the Toshakhana case on February 28, but his lawyer requested a deferral because the former prime minister was to appear in other courts.

Non-bailable arrest warrants were issued against him when he failed to show up on March 7. Imran went to the IHC for relief, which was granted on the condition that he appear in court by March 13.

(this is a developing story, more details are being added)

first published:March 27, 2023, 15:40 IST
last updated:March 27, 2023, 16:03 IST