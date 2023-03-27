Junta Head General Hlaing Holds Lavish Army Parade Despite Myanmar’s Economic Woes

Myanmar’s head of the military government General Min Aung Hlaing said the junta will not back down and will continue fighting those opposing the military rule, no matter how high the costs are, the BBC said in a report.

Hlaing’s comments came during Myanmar’s annual military parade. The democratically elected government led by Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted in a coup d’etat in 2021 and the ensuing civil war has killed tens of thousands of people and more than a million people have been displaced.

In a rare speech, General Hlaing said the junta will deal with armed resistance groups in a decisive manner and termed their actions “acts of terror”. He also sent a message to other countries who have condemned the coup and told them to join the military and help the military shape its “own form of democracy”.

The BBC pointed out that the parade was lavish and General Min Aung Hlaing was seen inspecting “thousands of multi-coloured and impeccably-ordered troops in an open-top jeep”, while millions of Myanmarese live in terrible economic hardship.

Hlaing also said that democracy will return to Myanmar and said the process will be gradual. He promised that power would be handed over to the “winning party”, the BBC said.

Myanmar remains isolated from the world due to the large number of sanctions placed on it and its officials but Russia and China are backing the junta regime. Though there were no international representatives, the attaches of China and Russia, attended the parade, the news agency said.

During the parade, the junta paraded Chinese and Russian aircraft and helicopters - Russian MI35 gunships.

A Chinese K-8 ground attack aircraft and the recently purchased FTC2000 jets which have been used to strike at insurgent camps were also paraded.

There were also multiple rocket launchers being paraded by the junta during the event in Naypyidaw.

General Hlaing blamed British imperialism and Japanese fascism and Aung San Suu Kyi for Myanmar’s troubles, ignoring the alleged attacks carried out by the junta on the dissidents.

The Nobel Peace prize laureate was accused of trying to fraudulently grab power and the elections, which she won, were also termed fraudulent by the junta leader.

