CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi US VisitMusk-Modi MeetGrand Welcome in New YorkWhite House on IndiaSajid Mir
Home » World » Kakhovka Dam Flood Death Toll Hits 41, Huge Swathes of Kherson Remain Inundated
1-MIN READ

Kakhovka Dam Flood Death Toll Hits 41, Huge Swathes of Kherson Remain Inundated

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 16:02 IST

Moscow, Russia

Volunteers place bags containing bodies retrieved from flooded houses in a vehicle after flood waters receded following the collapse of the Kakhovka dam in the town of Hola Prystan in the Kherson region, Russian-controlled Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)

Volunteers place bags containing bodies retrieved from flooded houses in a vehicle after flood waters receded following the collapse of the Kakhovka dam in the town of Hola Prystan in the Kherson region, Russian-controlled Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)

At least 16 people have died in Ukraine due to the floods and 31 people are missing following the breaching of the Kakhovka.

The toll from flooding sparked by a breach of a huge Ukrainian dam has risen to 41 in areas under Russian control, an official said Wednesday.

“Unfortunately the number of dead has risen to 41," said Andrei Alekseyenko, a senior official with Russian occupation authorities.

In areas under Ukrainian control, at least 16 people have died and 31 are missing, according to latest figures from Kyiv.

The June 6 breach of the Russia-controlled Kakhovka dam inundated huge swathes of the Kherson region, forcing thousands to flee and sparking fears of an environmental disaster.

Kyiv has accused Moscow of blowing up the dam on the Dnipro River, while Russia has blamed Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
About the Author
Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Shankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issues. He is an Arsenal fan, and in his free time, he enjoys exploring of...Read More
first published:June 21, 2023, 16:02 IST
last updated:June 21, 2023, 16:02 IST