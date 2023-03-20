Days After PM Modi Expressed Concern over Safety of Indians in Aus, Victoria Police Releases Photos of ‘Activists’

Law enforcement officials in Australia’s Victoria state on Monday identified miscreants who damaged public property, burnt India’s national flag and clashed with other activists in January in the city’s Federation Square area.

“Police are appealing for public assistance as they continue to investigate an affray at the Khalistan Referendum at Federation Square on 29 Jan.

Police have released images of six men they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries,” Victoria Police tweeted.

The pictures shared along with the tweet indicate that the men regarding whom the law enforcement officials are seeking information are members of the Khalistani separatist movement. The police released six pictures.

The police also released a statement seeking information from the public regarding those involved in the clashes. They also pointed out that two individuals were hurt during the clashes.

“During the fight, flag poles were used by several men as weapons which caused physical injuries to multiple victims. Two victims, one with a laceration to their head and another with a hand injury, were treated at the scene by paramedics. Several other victims sustained injuries and required medical treatment,” the statement released by Victoria Police said.

“Two men were arrested on the day, and police have been making a number of enquiries to identify remaining individuals. Investigators have released images of six men they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries,” the statement said.

The development comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of safety and security of members of the Indian diaspora with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the latter’s India visit.

“I have seen reports of attacks on temples in Australia. I have conveyed this to PM Albanese and he has assured me that the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Australia is a priority for them,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi raised with Anthony Albanese the issue of temples and places of worship being targeted by Khalistani separatists. Over four temples in the past two months have been targeted by the separatists who vandalise the premises by spray painting anti-India, anti-Hindu and pro-Khalistani graffiti.

Meanwhile, former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott told CNN-News18 that the Khalistanis who rioted in Melbourne’s Federation Square could have been non-Australians who entered the country using travel visas.

