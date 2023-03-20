A day after vandalism in London, Khalistan supporters have allegedly attacked Indian Consulate in San Francisco in the US.

Videos have emerged on social media of Khalistani supporters breaking the doors and barging into the office while loud Punjabi music played in the background.

The supporters also painted graffiti with the words #FREEAmritpal on the wall of the building.

In this video you can see how Khalistani elements attacked the Indian consulate in San Francisco after Indian officials removed Khalistani flags from consulate property. #india #indiansinusa #bharat pic.twitter.com/LT1fz8GoPA— PunFact (@pun_fact) March 20, 2023

The videos showed men smashing the glass on doors and windows of the consulate building with the wooden butt of the Khalistan flags they were earlier seen waving.

Indian consulate in #SanFrancisco has also been under attack by pro #Khalistani goons, it's high time, the responsibility to secure these establishments should be given to #ITBP and other Indian security forces. pic.twitter.com/lgT6Lwdujm— Shivani Sharma (@shivanipost) March 20, 2023

There was no immediate comment from San Francisco police. The incident has prompted sharp criticism from the Indian-Americans.

Earlier on Sunday evening, the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was pulled down by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans.

Images of shattered windows and men climbing the India House building were circulating on social media and videos from the scene show an Indian official grabbing the flag from a protester through the first-floor window of the mission, while the protester is seen waving a Khalistan flag hanging off its ledge.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned late evening on Sunday to convey India’s “strong protest” at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission in London.

