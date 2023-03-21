Khalistanis Attack Canadian-Indians, Journalists, Force Them to Cancel Event in Surrey; 3 Injured

A 300-strong mob led by Khalistani separatists attacked members of the Indian community in Canada on March 19, injuring at least three people and disrupting a diaspora event in the Canadian city of Surrey, in British Columbia province.

Maninder Gill, who runs the Friends of India and Canada Foundation, organised a reception for Indian High Commissioner to Ottawa, Sanjay Verma, and other staffers from the Indian High Commission.

Due to the mob violence and fearing for the safety of diplomats, they were forced to cancel the event.

The mob descended on the venue wielding swords and hurling anti-India slogans. They also attacked three members of the Indian community.

Maninder Gill said Surtej Gill, a member of the Canadian-Indian diapora, sustained injuries to his rib cage as he was beaten by Khalistani separatists in front of the police.

Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers were present on the scene but they failed to take any action against the mob.

The RCMP officers instead of taking actions against the mob forced Maninder Gill to cancel the event.

“The situation in British Columbia is worse than Afghanistan. Police turned a blind eye towards the attacks launched by the Khalistani mob. Indians were beaten in front of them but no action was taken. The police were aware that Khalistani mobs would protest against the arrest of Amritpal Singh in Punjab,” Maninder Gill told CNN-News18.

“Many other people were also injured. The police earlier assured us that we could hold the event and they would provide security but later they themselves forced us to cancel the event. They would have attacked any member from the Indian High Commission,” Gill further added.

He said the protests went for more than five hours and ended around 9pm.

Gill said that he and other organisers urged Sanjay Verma to not reach the venue as it was not safe for him. He also said that the so-called protesters were planning to attack Indian diplomats, including Sanjay Verma, had they reached the venue.

Gill claimed that police officers did not record their statements and claimed that there is tacit support for Khalistani elements in Canada by the Canadian government and the police system.

Following the arrest of Khalistani separatist leader Amritpal Singh, Khalistani elements in Canada have sent online threats to disrupt events and meetings which Indian diplomats are expected to attend.

Khalistani elements have asked their supporters to wear masks and join the protests and leave their IDs and cellphones at home.

A public meeting was also organised at Sikh spiritual centre in Brampton which is located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) by the Ontario Gurdwara Committee.

People familiar with the incidents told CNN-News18 that these incidents could be part of a larger design planned by Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice, who have held referendums Australia and Canada and also allegedly were behind the vandalisation of temples in Australia, vandalisation of Indian High Commissioner’s office in London and Indian consulate in US’ San Francisco.

Khalistanis Attack Journalist

I was in #SurreyBC to cover the @HCI_Ottawa Indian High Commissioner's visit, where a pro-Khalistani group treated the Canadian media like this. Ask your Punjabi speaking friends or colleagues what derogatory and embarrassing words they are using here. @cbcnewsbc @globalnews pic.twitter.com/DJgFZ0dLOB— Sameer Kaushal 🇨🇦❤🇮🇳 (@itssamonline) March 21, 2023

Meanwhile, a Canadian-Indian journalist, Sameer Kaushal, who runs RadioAM 600, was also attacked by Khalistani separatists. Kaushal shared a video on Twitter and in a series of tweets narrated his ordeal.

The video shared on Twitter shows Kaushal being led away while members of the Khalistani mob hurl insults at him and threaten him.

“I was in Surrey (British Columbia) to cover the Ottawa Indian High Commissioner’s visit, where a pro-Khalistan group treated the Canadian media like this. Ask your Punjabi speaking friends or colleagues what derogatory and embarrassing words they are using here,” Kaushal said.

Kaushal, like Maninder Gill, also mentioned that the Surrey RCMP were mere spectators as the mob wreaked havoc on the event venue and forced organisers to cancel the event.

“They pushed and threatened me in a public place in the heart of the city of Surrey. Shockingly, the Surrey RCMP remained as mute spectators to this whole affair, in spite of the protest turning violent,” Kaushal tweeted, further adding that the cops asked him to leave for his own safety.

