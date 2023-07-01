CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Journalist AttackedShehbaz SharifParis BurningPakistan DefaultMexico Heat
Home » World » Kidnappers Free 16 Police Employees in Mexico after Three Days of Captivity
1-MIN READ

Kidnappers Free 16 Police Employees in Mexico after Three Days of Captivity

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 07:28 IST

Tuxtla Gutiérrez, México

The family members staged a sit-in inside the office of the police demanding the release of those kidnapped. (Image: Reuters/Representative Image)

The family members staged a sit-in inside the office of the police demanding the release of those kidnapped. (Image: Reuters/Representative Image)

TV stations aired footage of family members rushing to embrace those kidnapped.

Sixteen police employees who had been kidnapped in Mexico’s southern state of Chiapas have been freed after three days of captivity, Governor Rutilio Escandon said Friday.

“I want to tell the people of Chiapas and Mexico that the 16 kidnapped colleagues from the (Security Secretariat) have been released this afternoon," the governor said on Twitter, while TV stations aired live footage of the abductees reuniting with their families.

The relatives had been staging a sit-in at the Chiapas Security Secretariat, demanding the safe release of their loved ones.

As the newly freed police workers approached on foot, the surprised family members raced to embrace them amid screams and tears, news footage from Foro TV and Milenio showed.

More than 1,000 members of state and federal security forces were involved in the search for the workers, who are administrative employees of the police force.

They had been kidnapped Tuesday while traveling on a stretch of highway that connects the town of Ocozocoautla and the state capital Tuxtla Gutierrez, some 700 kilometers (435 miles) southwest of Mexico City.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
About the Author
Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Shankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issues. He is an Arsenal fan, and in his free time, he enjoys exploring of...Read More
Tags:
  1. Mexico
  2. drug cartel
  3. Mexican drug cartels
first published:July 01, 2023, 07:28 IST
last updated:July 01, 2023, 07:28 IST