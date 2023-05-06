Jill Biden Shows Solidarity With Ukraine Through Her Outfit At King Charles' Coronation

Amid the grandeur, processions and celebrations, first lady of the United States, Jill Biden attended Britain’s first coronation in 70 years, and she was a guest with purpose, as she displayed her support to Ukraine through her outfit.

Dr. Biden, and her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden wore coordinating outfits that displayed blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. This showed their support for the ongoing Russian offensive in Ukraine, that began with Kremlin’s invasion in February 2022.

Arriving at the Westminster Abbey — the location of British coronations — in style, the first lady wore a periwinkle blue jacket and a pencil skirt of the same colour, which were designed by Ralph Lauren. She also wore matching gloves and a bow hat.

Finnegan wore a yellow cape dress designed by Markarian.

The Ukrainian flag consist of equal sized horizontal proportions of the blue and yellow colour.

In fact, Jill has visited the United Kingdom for royal engagements quite a few times. She is representing her country on behalf of her husband, President Joe Biden.

No American president has ever attended a British coronation.

And while Mrs Biden is in London, she has engaged herself in diplomacy here and there.

Her first stop in Friday’s drizzle was a familiar place: No. 10 Downing St., for her first meeting with Akshata Murty, the wife of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, AP said.

The first lady also visited the US Embassy to greet staff before she ended her day at a reception the king hosted at Buckingham Palace.

Jill Biden will also mingle at a luncheon on Sunday hosted by Sunak and Murty at their Downing Street residence before she flies back to the states.

