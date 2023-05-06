King Charles III Coronation: Here's How to Watch the Coronation Ceremony and A Timeline of Events

King Charles III will be crowned alongside his wife Camilla on Saturday in a centuries-old ceremony with celebrations marked by pomp and pageantry. The coronation will be a mix of a thousand-year tradition with the streaming age.

The coronation will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11:00 BST (3:30 pm IST) and King Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch crowned there since 1066.

King Charles III Coronation LIVE Updates

The formal celebrations of the coronation will begin with a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey with viewing areas along the route opening at 06:00.

Here is your complete guide to the Coronation day:

6:00 am (10: 30 IST)

Celebrations kick off as viewing areas along the procession route in central London open to the public. The doors of Westminster Abbey will open for the congregation at 7:30 as more than 2,200 attendees from 203 countries are expected to attend.

7:15-8:30 am (11:45 am-1pm IST)

Guests for Westminster Abbey — where the ceremony will take place — arrive at security check points. The service will be led by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who leads the world’s Anglicans.

9:30-10:45 am (2:00 pm-3:15 pm IST)

The arrival of overseas dignitaries, elected officials, foreign royals and members of the British royal family at Westminster Abbey.

10:20 am (02:50 pm IST)

Charles and Camilla begin their journey from Buckingham Palace to the abbey, travelling in the horse-drawn Diamond Jubilee State Coach and accompanied by members of the king’s bodyguard, the Household Cavalry.

The “King’s Procession" will travel down the Mall — the avenue leading from Buckingham Palace — to Trafalgar Square then down Whitehall before arriving at Westminster Abbey.

10:53 am (03:23 pm IST)

The king and queen consort arrive at Westminster Abbey. Charles has slimmed down the event, shortening the procession route and the Westminster Abbey ceremony.

11:00 am (03:30 pm IST)

Charles and Camilla enter the abbey through the Great West Door and the service begins. Charles will be wearing a crimson velvet Robe of State. The day will be filled with pageantry — the handing over of a rod, sceptre and orb, all medieval symbols of power — and loads of other traditions.

More than 100 heads of state will be in the audience, but President Joe Biden will keep with U.S. tradition and not attend. Instead, first lady Jill Biden will be there.

12:00 pm (4:30 pm IST)

Charles is crowned as the Archbishop of Canterbury places the St Edward’s Crown on his head. Trumpets sound to mark the occasion and ceremonial gun salutes are fired across the country.

1:00 pm (05:30 pm IST)

Service ends in Westminster Abbey. As he leaves the abbey, the king will wear a Robe of Estate made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold.

Charles and Camilla make their way back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach, drawn at walking pace, as part of a larger ceremonial “Coronation Procession".

1:33 pm (6:03 pm IST)

Charles and Camilla arrive at Buckingham Palace.

1:45 pm (6:15 pm IST)

The newly-crowned king and queen are greeted by a royal salute from the military in the palace gardens.

2:15 pm (06:45 pm IST)

Charles and Camilla and members of the royal family appear on the palace balcony to watch a flypast.

Where to Watch

The ceremony will be broadcast live across Britain and the world by the major news channels including BBC. You can watch it live on CNN-News18 live TV and catch all the updates at news18.com.

Read all the Latest News here