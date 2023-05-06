King Charles III Coronation LIVE Updates: UK Prepares for First Coronation in 70 Years, Princes Harry, Andrew Out in the Cold

Read more

abbey – which has staged all the country’s coronations since William the Conqueror back in 1066.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday called the event “a moment of enormous national pride” and a “demonstration of our country’s character”. “It’s an opportunity for us to all look to the future and a spirit of service, hope and unity,” he told Sky News.

The presidents of France and Germany and senior EU leaders will be among the 2,300 guests attending, along with global royalty.

Around 7,000 military personnel — from mounted troops to marching bands — will take part in a parade rehearsed with minute precision. A heavy security is expected in central London, with 100 heads of state set to attend the ceremony.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, who is on a two-day visit to UK, will attend the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III. Dhankhar met with King Charles III, the First Lady of the United States and other world leaders during a reception at Buckingham Palace.

On the eve of coronation on Friday, King Charles III greeted the crowds outside Buckingham Palace, with royal revellers cranking up the party atmosphere with fancy dress and inflatable crowns.

Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth when she died last September and at 74, he will become the oldest British monarch to have the 360-year-old St Edward’s Crown placed on his head as he sits upon a 14th century throne at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Saturday’s event will be on a smaller scale than that staged for Queen Elizabeth in 1953, but will still aim to be spectacular, featuring an array of historical regalia from golden orbs and bejewelled swords to a sceptre holding the world’s largest colourless cut diamond.

After the service, Charles and Camilla will depart in the four-tonne Gold State Coach that was built for George III, the last king of Britain’s American colonies, riding back to Buckingham Palace in a one-mile procession of 4,000 military personnel from 39 nations in ceremonial uniforms.

Read all the Latest News here