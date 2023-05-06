King Charles III Coronation LIVE Updates: UK Counts Down to Historic Ceremony Sans Princes Harry, Andrew; 100 Heads of State to be Present

Live now
King Charles III Coronation LIVE Updates: Britain’s first coronation in 70 years is scheduled to take place on Saturday, with Charles III crowned king in an elaborate Christian ceremony steeped in solemn ritual and more than a millennium of history. Much of the Anglican service at London’s Westminster Abbey, which will also see Charles’s second wife Camilla crowned queen, would be recognisable to the 74-year-old king’s forebears 1,000 years ago.
Watched by about 100 heads of state and dignitaries including U.S. first lady Jill Biden, Charles follows 40 predecessors in being crowned at the Read More
As the highly anticipated Coronation of King Charles III approaches, world leaders and dignitaries from around the world have gathered in London. The VIPs who have flown in for the Coronation were hosted by the King and other senior members of the Royal Family in anticipation of Saturday’s coronation service. Several world leaders and foreign dignitaries, including US First Lady Jill Biden and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska have already arrived in London. READ MORE
Princes Harry and Andrew will both attend the coronation of King Charles on Saturday but will have no formal role in proceedings — confirming they remain out in the cold. Charles’s younger son Harry and his American wife Meghan quit royal duties in 2020 and have since unleashed a string of barbed attacks on the monarchy. Andrew, the king’s eldest brother, has been frozen out over his past association with the disgraced late US financier Jeffrey Epstein and a related sexual abuse allegation which was settled out of court.
King Charles greeted excited crowds gathering for his coronation before hosting a reception for world leaders at Buckingham Palace on Friday ahead of what will be the biggest ceremonial event in Britain for 70 years. Charles, 74, and his wife Camilla will be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey in a glittering but solemn religious ceremony with traditions dating back some 1,000 years, followed by a procession, resplendent with pomp and pageantry. Royal fans have already begun camping out on The Mall, the grand boulevard that leads to Buckingham Palace, and they were rewarded when Charles and his eldest son, Prince William, and the heir’s wife Kate staged an impromptu walkabout.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday called the event "a moment of enormous national pride" and a "demonstration of our country's character". "No other country could put on such a dazzling display – the processions, the pageantry, the ceremonies, and street parties," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said. Despite Sunak's enthusiasm, the coronation is taking place amid a cost of living crisis and public scepticism, particularly among the young, about the role and relevance of the monarchy and questions about its finances.
Britain is set to witness the first coronation after seven decades as Charles III will be crowned king in a historic ceremony later today. Charles III succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth when she died in September 2022 and at 74, he will become the oldest British monarch to have the 360-year-old St Edward’s Crown placed on his head as he sits upon a 14th century throne at London’s Westminster Abbey.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday called the event “a moment of enormous national pride” and a “demonstration of our country’s character”. “It’s an opportunity for us to all look to the future and a spirit of service, hope and unity,” he told Sky News.
The presidents of France and Germany and senior EU leaders will be among the 2,300 guests attending, along with global royalty.
Around 7,000 military personnel — from mounted troops to marching bands — will take part in a parade rehearsed with minute precision. A heavy security is expected in central London, with 100 heads of state set to attend the ceremony.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, who is on a two-day visit to UK, will attend the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III. Dhankhar met with King Charles III, the First Lady of the United States and other world leaders during a reception at Buckingham Palace.
On the eve of coronation on Friday, King Charles III greeted the crowds outside Buckingham Palace, with royal revellers cranking up the party atmosphere with fancy dress and inflatable crowns.
Saturday’s event will be on a smaller scale than that staged for Queen Elizabeth in 1953, but will still aim to be spectacular, featuring an array of historical regalia from golden orbs and bejewelled swords to a sceptre holding the world’s largest colourless cut diamond.
After the service, Charles and Camilla will depart in the four-tonne Gold State Coach that was built for George III, the last king of Britain’s American colonies, riding back to Buckingham Palace in a one-mile procession of 4,000 military personnel from 39 nations in ceremonial uniforms.
