King Charles III Coronation: Vice Prez Dhankhar to Attend Ceremony. Know Who Else is Attending

The ministry of external affairs earlier this week announced that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will attend King Charles III’s coronation in the UK on May 6.

The ministry said that the visit strengthens India-UK’s historic relationship and shared values of democracy, rule of law and strategic partnership.

At least 2,300 guests have been officially invited to attend the coronation ceremony on Saturday. Here is a list of those who are attending:

Heads of States

Jill Biden - The US First Lady will be attending the coronation ceremony instead of US President Joe Biden.

French President Emmanuel Macron

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Italian President Sergio Mattarella

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Royal families from other countries

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Dragon King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his wife, Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco

Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan

UK Ministers

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Leader of Opposition Sir Keir Starmer

First minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf

Sinn Féin’s leader in Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill

Royals attending without formal roles

Prince Harry

Prince Andrew

Other notable guests:

Amazonian Indigenous leaders Uyunkar Domingo Peas and Atossa Soltani,

Ashanti king from Ghana Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Canadian Indigenous leaders Chief Roseanne Archibald, Natan Obed and Cassidy Caron

Lord Navnit Dholakia, deputy leader, Liberal Democrats

Radharaman Das, head of ISKCON Bhaktivedanta Manor Temple, Watford

Celebrity Guests:

TV presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly

American singer-songwriter Lionel Richie

UK Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful

The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades.

These members of Camilla’s family will also attend:

Tom Parker Bowles (son)

Laura Lopes (daughter)

Andrew Parker Bowles (ex-husband)

Gus and Louis Lopes (grandsons)

Freddy Parker Bowles (grandson)

Arthur Elliot (great-nephew and also page of honour)

Senior Royals attending the coronation:

Prince William

Duchess of Wales Kate Middleton

Prince George (page of honour)

(with inputs from PTI, the Guardian and the Times of India)

