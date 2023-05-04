King Charles III's Coronation: From Street Parties to Concerts, Here’s a Rundown of Key Events, Timings

King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday will mark the start of a weekend filled with festivities and events throughout the UK. The coronation ceremony will be conducted by the archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey and hundreds of thousands of people will be headed towards central London to catch a glimpse of the ceremony.

The UK will set up dozens of big screens to show the coronation in parks and other public spaces, the Guardian said in a report. The news agency also shared a rundown of the key events and at what times they will be held. Here is the rundown of King Charles III’s coronation:

May 6, Saturday

6am BST (10.30am IST): Authorities in London will open viewing areas along the 1.3-mile procession route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. The route runs down the Mall area of London and also covers Admiralty Arch, Trafalgar Square, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and Broad Sanctuary, the Guardian said.

Authorities in London will open viewing areas along the 1.3-mile procession route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. The route runs down the Mall area of London and also covers Admiralty Arch, Trafalgar Square, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and Broad Sanctuary, the Guardian said. 7.15-8.30am (12pm to 1pm): The guests invited at the coronation ceremony to start arriving at the security checkpoints in Victoria Tower Gardens.

The guests invited at the coronation ceremony to start arriving at the security checkpoints in Victoria Tower Gardens. 9am (1.30pm): The congregation by this time should be seated inside the abbey.

The congregation by this time should be seated inside the abbey. 9.30-10.45am (2-3pm): Heads of state, overseas government representatives, government ministers, first ministers, former prime ministers, foreign royals, and members of the royal family start arriving.

Heads of state, overseas government representatives, government ministers, first ministers, former prime ministers, foreign royals, and members of the royal family start arriving. 9.45am (2.15 pm): The Household Cavalry’s Sovereign’s Escort starts to assemble at Buckingham Palace, preparing for the upcoming procession.

The Household Cavalry’s Sovereign’s Escort starts to assemble at Buckingham Palace, preparing for the upcoming procession. 10.20am (2.50pm): From the palace, the king and queen consort begin their procession aboard the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

From the palace, the king and queen consort begin their procession aboard the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. 10.53am (3.23pm): The king and queen consort arrive at Westminster Abbey.

The king and queen consort arrive at Westminster Abbey. 11am (3.30pm): Once Charles III and Camilla Bowles enter the Abbey through the Great West Door, the service commences.

Once Charles III and Camilla Bowles enter the Abbey through the Great West Door, the service commences. 12pm (4.30pm): The king is crowned. The archbishop of Canterbury places the St Edward’s crown on Charles III’s head. He is crowned king of the UK and trumpets will be sounded and gun salutes will be fired across the UK. Trumpets will sound and gun salutes will be fired across the UK.

The king is crowned. The archbishop of Canterbury places the St Edward’s crown on Charles III’s head. He is crowned king of the UK and trumpets will be sounded and gun salutes will be fired across the UK. Trumpets will sound and gun salutes will be fired across the UK. 1pm (5.30pm): The service ends and King Charles III and Queen Camilla begin their coronation procession back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach.

The service ends and King Charles III and Queen Camilla begin their coronation procession back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach. 1.33pm (6.00pm): King Charles III and Queen Camilla enter Buckingham Palace through the Centre Arch.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla enter Buckingham Palace through the Centre Arch. 1.45pm (6.03pm): King Charles III and Queen Camilla receive a royal salute from the UK military in the Buckingham Palace gardens.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla receive a royal salute from the UK military in the Buckingham Palace gardens. 2.15pm (6.45pm): King Charles III and Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast.

May 7, Sunday

The monarchy is calling for Sunday to be a day of street parties and coronation “Big Lunches," with approximately 3,000 road closures for the events and royal family members making appearances, the Guardian said.

7pm (11.30pm): A concert will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle, hosted by actor Hugh Bonneville from Downton Abbey and featuring performances from Take That, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie. Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel will also join the star-studded concert lineup and a 20,000-strong audience of public and invited guests will attend the event.

May 8, Monday

The UK will observe a bank holiday on Monday, with the royal family urging people to participate in the “Big Help Out", an event marking tribute to the king’s “lifetime of public service." The aim is to unite communities and establish a lasting legacy from the coronation weekend by encouraging volunteering.

Read all the Latest News here