King Charles III's Coronation: These Kings and World Leaders Attended the Royal Reception

Britain’s King Charles speaks to the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, during a reception. (Reuters)
Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Brazil’s First Lady Rosangela Janja da Silva arrive to Britain’s King Charles’ reception. (Reuters)
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Mrs. Louise Araneta-Marcos arrive to Britain’s King Charles’ reception. (Reuters)
Kings and Emirs
Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema. (Reuters)
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida. (Reuters)
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain arrive to Britain’s King Charles’. (Reuters)
United Arab Emirates Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (Reuters)
Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani. (Reuters)
King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain arrives to Britain’s King Charles’ reception at Buckingham Palace. (Reuters)
The coronation service on Saturday is expected to be attended by approximately 100 heads of state and 20 royal families, according to UK media reports.
Notably, in addition to Prince Charles and Kate Middleton, several other members of the royal family were present at the reception on Friday, including Prince William, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward, along with Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.