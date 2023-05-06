CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » King Charles III's Coronation: These Kings and World Leaders Attended the Royal Reception
1-MIN READ

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 02:28 IST

London, UK

Britain's King Charles speaks to guests during a reception for overseas guests attending his coronation at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, May 5, 2023. (Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS)

On Friday, UK royals hosted presidents and other leaders for an evening reception at Buckingham Palace

As the highly anticipated Coronation of King Charles III approaches, world leaders and dignitaries from around the world have gathered in London.

On Friday, members of the UK royal family hosted an evening reception at Buckingham Palace for presidents and other leaders.

The VIPs who have flown in for the Coronation were hosted by the King and other senior members of the Royal Family in anticipation of Saturday’s coronation service.

Several foreign royals, including Kings, Queens, princes, and princesses, also graced the occasion, causing a traffic jam on the Mall, a key road in the City of Westminster, central London.

World Leaders and First Ladies

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with the first Lady of the United States, Jill Biden and her grand daughter Finnegan Biden. (Reuters)
Britain’s King Charles speaks to the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, during a reception. (Reuters)
Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Brazil’s First Lady Rosangela Janja da Silva arrive to Britain’s King Charles’ reception. (Reuters)
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Mrs. Louise Araneta-Marcos arrive to Britain’s King Charles’ reception. (Reuters)

Kings and Emirs

Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema. (Reuters)
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida. (Reuters)
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain arrive to Britain’s King Charles’. (Reuters)
United Arab Emirates Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (Reuters)
Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani. (Reuters)
King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain arrives to Britain’s King Charles’ reception at Buckingham Palace. (Reuters)

The coronation service on Saturday is expected to be attended by approximately 100 heads of state and 20 royal families, according to UK media reports.

Notably, in addition to Prince Charles and Kate Middleton, several other members of the royal family were present at the reception on Friday, including Prince William, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward, along with Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

first published:May 06, 2023, 01:50 IST
last updated:May 06, 2023, 02:28 IST