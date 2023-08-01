King Charles, Prince William, Kate Have Had Enough of Harry’s Blockbuster Trials: Report

King Charles III, Prince William, Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton are unimpressed with Prince Harry over his legal battles. Prince Harry has sued various press agencies like The Sun and News Group Newspapers and has accused them of partial reporting as well as breaching his privacy and of libel.

The lawsuits will go to trial next year and preliminary hearings were held this year.

The seniors agree that Prince Harry can take these news outlets to court if he so wishes but at the same time they are unhappy because Prince Harry’s witness statements and court appearances come at the backdrop of the revelations he made about his brother, father and other royal relatives.

“Everyone in the family completely accepts that Harry is a private citizen and can do what he likes without reference to the family. That doesn’t mean they have to like it,” a person close to the UK royal family told the Daily Beast. The royal family has stayed away from taking legal action against press entities.

Harry is involved in two separate court cases against the publishers of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers, and one against the publishers of the Daily Mirror, Mirror Group Newspapers.

“Of course they are massively irritated by the prospect of more blockbuster Harry trials but they have been expecting it. Their goal is just to keep plugging away and not get distracted by any of it,” the person mentioned above added.

Prince Harry alleged that journalists and private investigators working for The Sun and now-shuttered News Group Newspapers have used illegal means to obtain information about him.

The judge has dismissed the phone-hacking claims brought forth by Prince Harry but ruled that parts of his claim can proceed.

The judge said the phone hacking claim was brought before the court too late and Prince Harry earlier this March revealed that he was made aware of deal between royal aides and News Group Newspapers that any privacy actions against the company should be delayed, and then settled out of court, the BBC said in a report.