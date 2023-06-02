Kosovo PM Kurti Terms US’ Comments ‘Harmful’, Remains Defiant despite Appeals from Macron, Scholz

Kosovo capital Pristina remained tense on Friday as ethnic Serbs marched against the ethnic Albanian government in Zvecan, a small town where Serbs clashed with local law enforcement personnel.

News agency AFP said that at least 70 protesters rallied outside the town hall, sealed off with barbed wire and encircled by NATO-led peacekeepers (KFOR) in full riot gear.

NATO-led peacekeepers clashed with protesters, resulting in injuries to both sides during the confrontation. Stones were pelted and Molotov cocktails were lobbed leading to injuries to 50 demonstrators and 70 peacekeeping forces.

In southern Kosovo’s Mitrovica, ethnic Albanians on Thursday marched against ‘the Serbs’ but despite these announcements, the rally did not last more than half an hour. Mitrovica is heavily dominated by ethnic Albanians.

The ethnic Serb minority in Kosovo boycotted the local elections in April, leading to ethnic Albanians gaining control of local councils with a turnout of less than 3.5 percent. Serbs are demanding the withdrawal of Kosovo special police forces and rejecting ethnic Albanian mayors.

Washington’s ‘Rebuke’

Speaking to the Washington Post, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said the statements from Washington were harmful and he will discuss how to de-escalate tensions when he meets Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Kurti’s reactions came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged both Serbia and Kosovo to immediately de-escalate tensions. The US also appeared to put some blame on the Kosovo government for the “unnecessarily escalated tensions" by installing ethnic Albanian mayors.

Speaking to the Washington Post, Kurti thanked the US for its support. The United States is Kosovo’s historic ally who championed the former province’s independence from Serbia. Kurti, however, said that Kosovo is ‘standing up to fascist militias’.

“The United States of America is our indispensable ally, friend and partner. We are eternally grateful and thankful for their role, for our liberation and independence. But now it is also the time to speak our democratic truth to authoritarians in power,” Kurti was quoted as saying by the Washington Post.

The Kosovo Prime Minister further said that his country is dealing with “far right, ultranationalists and very dangerous authoritarian regimes” and statements calling for peace emboldens them further.

Germany and France also commented on the ongoing tensions and said that fresh elections should be held in the affected areas.

“We have asked the two parties to organise new elections in these four municipalities as soon as possible, with an undertaking from Kosovo with participation in these elections in a clear manner on the part of the Serbian side," Macron was quoted as saying by the AFP.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday met Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani. She said it would be possible to hold polls if the Serbian leadership in Belgrade did not encourage Serbs to boycott the poll.

Kosovo’s population is predominantly ethnic Albanian, but the Serbs, constituting about six percent of the population, have maintained strong ties to Belgrade, particularly in the northern region where they form the majority.

Serbia does not recognize the sovereignty of Kosovo and is backed by China, Russia and five other EU nations who also do not recognize the nation.

Kurti appeared defiant when speaking to Reuters later on Thursday. “Mayors should go and work in their offices. We need to have normality …What is the meaning of having public buildings for state officials if they are not used?”