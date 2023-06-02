CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kremlin Says Europe Knows Risks of Ukraine Joining NATO But US Calls the Tunes
Kremlin Says Europe Knows Risks of Ukraine Joining NATO But US Calls the Tunes

Published By: Saurabh Verma

Reuters

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 17:31 IST

Moscow, Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File Image: Reuters)

Peskov said Kyiv's NATO ambitions underscored its unwillingness to resolve problems at the negotiating table

Many European countries are aware of the problems that would arise if Ukraine were to join NATO but it is the United States that “calls the tunes" for the alliance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Asked at a regular news briefing about Ukraine’s push to join the Western military alliance, Peskov said Kyiv’s NATO ambitions underscored its unwillingness to resolve problems at the negotiating table.

    Peskov added that Ukrainian membership of NATO would cause problems for many years to come and that Russia would protect its own security and interests.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
    first published:June 02, 2023, 17:31 IST
