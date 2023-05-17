Kuwaiti, Jordanian Embassies Attacked in Conflict-torn Sudan as War Rages in Khartoum

The embassies of Kuwait and Jordan were reportedly attacked in war-torn Sudan this week, as the fighting between the Sudanese Army and Paramilitary forces continued a month after the start of the tensions.

Kuwait’s foreign ministry on Tuesday said that the residence of the head of the military office in its embassy in capital Khartoum was stormed and vandalized.

“Kuwait condemns the attack on the residence of the head of the military office and (condemns) all forms of violence and sabotage,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The attack is a flagrant violation of international law and the Vienna Convention (on Diplomatic Relations),” the statement added.

Jordan’s foreign ministry said its Khartoum embassy building was raided and vandalized on Monday.

The Jordan ministry condemned the attack on the embassy as well as all forms of violence and sabotage that target buildings of diplomatic missions.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also condemned storming the embassy and reiterated its call to end violence and respect diplomatic missions.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Attache office was looted and attacked and a mob of armed men stole property from the office, disabling systems and servers.

Almost a month of heavy fighting has turned Khartoum into a war zone, with the Khartoum’s five million residents enduring artillery barrages, gunfights, air strikes and anti-aircraft fire.

Battles erupted on April 15 between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who leads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

top videos

According to the United Nations, over 700,000 people have been internally displaced by the fighting, and nearly 200,000 have fled Sudan for neighbouring countries.

Around 1,000 people have been killed, mainly in and around Khartoum as well as the ravaged state of West Darfur, according to medics.