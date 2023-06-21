Kyiv Puts Environmental Damage From Ukraine Dam Breach at $1.5 bn

Kyiv said Wednesday the destruction of the Russian-held Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine earlier this month caused an estimated $1.5 billion in damages to the environment.

The breach of the dam on June 6 caused devastating floods in the Kherson region under Russian and Ukrainian control, forcing thousands to flee and sparking fears of an environmental disaster.

Kyiv has accused Moscow of “eco-cide" by blowing up the Soviet-era dam on the Dnipro River, while Russia has blamed Ukraine.

“Every day Russia is inflicting new losses on Ukraine," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said at a reconstruction conference in London.

He said the overall cost of Ukraine’s reconstruction, estimated at $411 billion by the World Bank, “will grow, especially after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant".

He said the “preliminary estimates" of $1.5 billion in environmental damages following the dam breach do not include “losses to agriculture, infrastructure, housing, and the cost of rebuilding the plant itself".