'Labour' of Love: Keir Starmer Says 'Changed' Party Keen to Collaborate with Modern, Confident India

Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the UK Opposition, used a keynote address at India Global Forum’s UK-India Week to declare that Labour under his leadership will be a changed party that looks beyond the shadows of the past to collaborate with modern India.

“I have a clear message for you all today — this is a changed Labour Party. Across the board we’ve embraced the power of enterprise; understand that this is the only way to pay your way in the modern world. And this means that we see the Indian community for the success story they are in 21st century Britain. Success is such an important word. In the past, I accept, Labour gave the impression we could only see the lives of people and communities who needed our support. But my Labour Party understands that what working people want in every community is success, aspiration and security,” he said.

Reflecting on India’s current standing in the world, Starmer said this was an opportunity for it to be India’s century. “When the history of two nations are as intertwined as ours, that can cast a long shadow. But, I don’t see that shadow over today’s India. I see a modern nation, a confident nation, a nation that knows, that while there are profound challenges in the world at the moment, this is, without question, a time when the stability of nations is under threat, that the opportunity is there for this to be an Indian century, with India shining as the biggest democracy and a huge contributor to global growth and prosperity.”

Calling for a new approach towards India, the Labour Leader said, “The challenge, as I see it now, is for Britain to step out of the shadows in its mind, to cast aside the entitlement of history and deepen our relationship with the real India, the modern India, the future India."

Asked about the occasionally challenging relationship between Labour and India in the past, Starmer responded saying, “There are lots of issues in the Labour Party where over the past two years we have openly taken the decision to change our party, to look out to the world in a different way, and to recognise when it comes to India what an incredible, powerful, important country India is, and modern India is going forward, and ensure we have the right relationship going forward. And that is why I want to be open about the trade deal, which I hope we can negotiate. I know, obviously there are a number of rounds, but we share that ambition, but see that only as the first step in a strategic partnership that goes way beyond just trade.”

Welcoming Starmer to India Global Forum, founder and chairman Manoj Ladwa said, “Whilst British politicians will vigorously seek out every vote, the relationship with India is now of national strategic importance. We cannot and must not allow it to be held hostage to the vagaries of domestic politics. There are many in this room who work relentlessly to ensure that this partnership serves all of our people, and is always driven with positivity, ambition, and purpose. It is a journey that many of us have been travelling all our lives. Sir Keir, I invite you, on behalf of everyone here, to also join our journey.”

Encompassing 12 marquee events with 150 speakers and 2,000+ participants, ‘UK-India Week 2023’ brings together business leaders, policymakers, and thought leaders from India and the UK to discuss opportunities for further collaboration and growth between the two countries through a series of exclusive networking opportunities, panel discussions, and keynote speeches, covering a range of topics, including trade, investment, innovation, technology, and sustainability, that are aligned with the objectives of Roadmap 2030.