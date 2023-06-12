Last Indian Journalist Asked to Leave China as Rift Between New Delhi and Beijing Grows: Report

The last Indian journalist in China has been asked to leave the country as both Beijing and New Delhi have ejected each other’s reporters amid deepening rift between the two countries.

Chinese authorities have instructed the Press Trust of India reporter to leave the country this month, Bloomberg quoted sources familiar with the matter.

The PTI reporter’s exit will end India’s media presence from the world’s second largest economy at a moment of deteriorating relations.

According to a report in Wall Street Journal, Indian media had four journalists stationed in China. Two journalists- from Prasar Bharati and The Hindu newspaper- were not granted visas to re-enter the country while a third journalist from Hindustan Times was informed in May that his accreditation had been revoked.

China has also accused India of “unfair and discriminatory treatment” of Chinese journalists and claimed that India has declined to renew visas for the two remaining Chinese state media journalists in the country.

Last month, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning had said there was one Chinese journalist left in India, the report said.

China’s foreign ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs did not respond to the reports.

Ministry of External Affairs earlier this month said foreign journalists, including those from China, have been pursuing journalistic activities in India without any limitations.

“All foreign journalists, including Chinese journalists have been pursuing journalistic activities in India without any limitations or difficulties in reporting or doing media coverage,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

The report said that the spat between the two Asian nations started a few months ago over Indian journalist hiring assistants in China to help with reporting.

But China imposed measures limiting employment to three individuals at a time and the process must come from a pool provided by the Chinese authorities.

Meanwhile, India doesn’t have any similar cap on hiring. China also has dispute over journalist visas with the US.