Louisville Mass Shooting: Four Months into 2023, US Records 146th Case

The US has recorded at least 15 mass killings — shootings in which four or more people were killed, not including the shooter — one hundred days into 2023, according to a database maintained by the USA TODAY/Associated Press/Northeastern University.

The US recorded 15 mass killings, of which four were public shootings and the other incidents were family-related incidents, James Alan Fox, a professor at Northeastern University in Boston said. Fox oversees the database on shooting maintained by the USA TODAY. The database has been in existence since 2006.

Information from the database revealed that in 2023 there were three mass killings in California, two in each of Alabama and Florida and one in Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. At least 79 people died in these mass killings and 20 people have been injured. Both tallies do not include death of the shooter(s) or injuries sustained by them.

Fox pointed out that it is a worrisome trend because the US witnessed more than 15 mass killings by April 10 only two other times since 2006 and he told the USA TODAY that the number is more than the average while noting that the US has witnessed higher numbers as well.

Fox said that it is worrisome because in a given year, the US has seen the average number of public mass killings reach six and on one occasion the number rose to ten but four public mass shootings in less than four months is a reason for concern.

The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit organisation, which tracks all mass shootings defines those shootings as mass shootings where at least four victims are hit by gunfire.

In 2023, the US witnessed 146 mass shootings - 10% higher than 2021, which was a record year. The Louisville mass shooting was the 146th mass shooting this year. At least five people died when an employee opened fire at a bank in Louisville, injuring nine others.

The Gun Violence Archive tracks publicly sourced media and police reports to build its database.

At least 11,523 people have died from gunfire so far in 2023 and more than 9,000 have been injured, the Gun Violence Archive data revealed. Hundreds of children under age 11 were killed or injured, along with more than a thousand teens, the database revealed.

