‘Plot of Love, Extortion’: UK TikToker Mahek Bukhari, Mother Jailed for Life for Double Murder

Social media influencer Mahek Bukhari, 24, and her mother Ansreen Bukhari, 46, were jailed for the “cold-blooded" murder of two men who died in a high-speed chase, led by Mahek and seven others, when their car was rammed off the road.

The mother-daughter duo recruited others to kill Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21.

The car chase happened in UK’s Leicestershire after Hussian threatened to reveal that he was having an affair with Mahek’s mother Ansreen. The court observed that it was a plot of “love, obsession and extortion", according to the BBC.

“TikTok and Instagram are at the heart of this case. That is the reason you, Mahek, dropped out of university. Had you not done so, you would now be a young graduate with your whole life ahead of you. Now, you constrain yourself to prison for all of your best years,” judge Timothy Spencer KC said, according to the Guardian.

Justice Spencer said Mahek was “entirely self-obsessed". She is being ordered to serve at least 31 years and eight months. He said that Mahek’s mother’s head was turned by the perception of glamour of her daughter’s career. She was also jailed for life and given a minimum term of 26 years and nine months.

“You are the grown-up in this group and you should have behaved as the grown-up but you allowed your understandable concern about exposure to strip you of any rational judgement,” the judge said.

The Leicester Crown Court heard that the mother-daughter duo lured Hussain to a meeting in a Tesco car park after the latter threatened to reveal his affair with Ansreen.

Ansreen told Hussain that she would return the £3,000 he claimed to have spent on her during their relationship. She told the court that Hussain reacted badly when she wanted to end the relationship.

On February 11, Mahek asked Hussian to meet her in Leicester under the pretence of giving him the money and arrived with eight people, whose faces were covered with balaclavas and one person had a weapon.

They wanted to take away Hussain’s phone and delete the pictures.

Hussain’s close friend, Ijazuddin, drove him to the spot and was accompanying him. Both of them were ambushed by the gang and they quickly fled the car park on their Skoda Fabia along the A46.

They were quickly pursued by a Seat Leon and Audi TT at speeds of up to 145 kmph due to which the Skoda Fabia, carrying Hussain and Ijazuddin, crashed into a tree in a ball of flames.

Fellow defendants Rekan Karwan, 29, and Raees Jamal, 23, were also jailed for life with minimum terms of 26 years and 10 months and 31 years respectively, for two counts of murder.

Natasha Akhtar, 23, was jailed for 11 years and eight months, and Ameer Jamal, 28, and Sanaf Gulamustafa, 23, were jailed for 14 years and eight months and 14 years and nine months, respectively, according to the Guardian. They were hired by the Bukharis.

The prosecution referred to one WhatsApp message by Mahek which was key to their conviction. One said: “I’ll soon get him jumped by guys and he won’t know what day it is… I’ll make sure he gets jumped, he won’t know who did it and how”.

The families of the victims said the Bukharis left their sons to “burn in a furnace of hell” and the parents of both men have turned into “lifeless corpses”.