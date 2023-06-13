‘Luxury Prisons for the Rich’: Disturbing Search History of Utah Woman Who Killed Husband Revealed

Kouri Richins, the Utah resident, accused of killing her husband and then writing a children’s book about grief, researched extensively about “luxury prisons for the rich” and the timeline of insurance companies to pay claimants, KTVX and the New York Post said in a report.

Richins, the 33-year-old mother of three, was charged with murder after she mixed a lethal dose of fentanyl into a cocktail which she prepared for her husband Eric Richin in March 2022.

The New York Post and KTVX revealed that her Google search history revealed disturbing search queries. Along with searching information about status and conditions of Utah’s penitentiaries, she also extensively conducted research on “luxury prisons for the rich in America”.

She also surfed the web to find out if investigators can see deleted messages and whether police can force you to take a lie detector test and also if the death certificate can be edited to change the cause of death.

The KTVX report revealed that Richins viewed articles titled “Signs of Being Under Federal Investigation” and “Delay in Claim Payment for Death Certificate with Pending Cause of Death”.

Some other search queries were: “Is naloxone similar to heroin,” “What is considered a non-natural manner of death” and “Kouri Richins Kamas net worth”.

She also researched how to hire someone to write a book. Richins also wanted to know on several occasions whether her family had donated to the Summit County Police Department, KTVX said.

Richins search history also included queries like “How to undo microblading,” “What kind of doctor was dr. pepper” and “Lil Nas X married”, the outlet revealed.

The outlet citing an expert said that the suspect could be trying to understand the process and how long the investigation could take.

“I think her state of mind, what she’s looking at, what she’s researching, could be important, but certainly, I think there’s nothing there that indicates guilt. I don’t think it’s insignificant,” criminal defence attorney Clayton Simms was quoted as saying by KTVX.