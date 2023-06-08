CHANGE LANGUAGE
Macron Calls French Alps Stabbing 'Attack of Absolute Cowardice'
Macron Calls French Alps Stabbing 'Attack of Absolute Cowardice'

Published By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 18:53 IST

Paris, France

President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday denounced an “attack of absolute cowardice" after a man stabbed four preschool children and an adult in the French Alpine town of Annecy.

“Attack of absolute cowardice this morning in a park in Annecy. Children and an adult are fighting for their lives. The nation is shocked. Our thoughts are with them as well as their families and the emergency services," he wrote on Twitter.

first published:June 08, 2023, 18:53 IST
last updated:June 08, 2023, 18:53 IST