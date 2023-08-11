CHANGE LANGUAGE
Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Japan's Hokkaido
Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Japan's Hokkaido

Reuters

August 11, 2023

Hokkaido, Japan

6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Hokkaido, Japan. Details from German Research Centre for Geosciences

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Hokkaido in Japan on Friday, German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake’s epicentre was 46 km (28.58 miles) below the Earth’s surface, GFZ said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
August 11, 2023
