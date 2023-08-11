Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Japan's Hokkaido

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 06:36 IST
No damage has been reported yet. (Representative image/Shutterstock)
6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Hokkaido, Japan. Details from German Research Centre for Geosciences
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Hokkaido in Japan on Friday, German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake’s epicentre was 46 km (28.58 miles) below the Earth’s surface, GFZ said.(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More