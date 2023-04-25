CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Strikes Indonesia, Triggers Tsunami Warning
Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Strikes Indonesia, Triggers Tsunami Warning

The quake triggered a tsunami warning, the country’s Meteorological Department added. (Image: Shutterstock)

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier pegged the quake at 6.9 magnitude

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck west of Indonesia’s Sumatra Island on Tuesday, Indonesia’s geophysics agency (BMKG) said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier pegged the quake at 6.9 magnitude.

The quake was at a depth of 20 km (12.43 miles), EMSC said.

The quake triggered a tsunami warning, the country’s Meteorological Department added.

Indonesia suffers frequent earthquakes, straddling the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire,” a seismically active zone where different plates of the earth’s crust meet.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
