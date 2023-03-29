Mahatma Gandhi Statue Vandalised in Canada's University Campus, Second Such Incident in a Week

In the second such incident within a week, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised at a university campus in Canada’s British Columbia province.

The incident, believed to have occurred on Monday, comes days after another statue of Gandhi was targeted in Canada by Khalistan supporters.

The statue placed at Peace Square on the Burnaby campus at Simon Fraser University was vandalised, the Consulate General of India in Vancouver said on Tuesday.

“We strongly condemn the heinous crime of vandalising the statue of the harbinger of peace Mahatma Gandhiji, @SFU Burnaby campus," the Consulate said in a tweet.

We strongly condemn heinous crime of vandalizing the statute of harbinger of peace Mahatma Gandhiji, @SFU Burnaby campus. The Canadian authorities are urged to investigate the matter urgently and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly.@MEAIndia @GAC_Corporate @MayorofBurnaby— India in Vancouver (@cgivancouver) March 28, 2023

“The Canadian authorities are urged to investigate the matter urgently and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly @MEAIndia," it added.

The incident comes after Khalistani supporters defaced and spray-painted pro-Khalistan and anti-India graffiti on a Mahatma Gandhi statue near the City Hall in the town of Hamilton in Canada’s Ontario province on March 23.

Gandhi bust at @SFU beheaded tonight.A security guard on patrol discovered the vandalism at 7:20 p.m.More on @GlobalBC News at 11. pic.twitter.com/BXncFiXetF— Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) March 28, 2023

The six-foot tall statue, gifted by the Indian Government, was defaced with abuse against Gandhi and attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In July last year, a Mahatma Gandhi statue at a Vishnu temple in Richmond Hill, Canada was vandalised, drawing sharp condemnation from the Consulate General of India in Toronto.

Canada has witnessed a surge in anti-India activities recently by Khalistan supporters who have vandalised some Hindu temples.

Recently, Canada’s foreign ministry had said that the Canadian government is aware of protests by Khalistani supporters at various locations across the country.

Marilyne Guevremont, the spokesperson of Canada’s foreign ministry, said that Canadian authorities are in contact with Indian diplomatic officials regarding the protests.

In a series of attacks on Hindu temples, the Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton was vandalised in January this year and its walls were defaced with anti-India slogans.

Similarly, the prominent Ram Mandir in Mississauga was defaced by “Khalistani extremists" with anti-India graffiti on February 13, drawing strong reaction from the Indian Consulate in Toronto.

Read all the Latest News here