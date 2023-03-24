Khalistani supporters on Thursday vandalised a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Canada and defaced it with pro-Khalistan and anti-India graffiti.

The vandalism of the statue occurred in the early hours of Thursday near the City Hall in Hamilton, in the province of Ontario, a report in Hindustan Times said.

The six-foot tall statue, gifted by the Indian Government, was defaced with abuse against Gandhi and attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The statue of the Mahatma has been at that location since 2012, according to the report.

The incident comes as Canada’s foreign ministry said the government is aware of protests by Khalistani supporters at various locations across the country.

Marilyne Guevremont, the spokesperson of Canada’s foreign ministry, said that Canadian authorities are in contact with Indian diplomatic officials regarding the protests.

The foreign ministry had promised action and added that the country will take the security-related obligations under international law very seriously.

In a series of attacks on Hindu temples, the Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton was vandalised in January this year and its walls were defaced with anti-India slogans.

Similarly, in February the prominent Ram Mandir in Mississauga in Canada was vandalised with anti-India graffiti allegedly pro-Khalistan groups.

In July 2022, the statue of Mahatma Gandhi located at the Vishnu Mandir in the Greater Toronto Area was vandalised and defaced with graphic words.

